Last-gasp draw is ‘bittersweet’ for Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell

By Press Association
Stuart Kettlewell admits a draw was ‘bittersweet’ for Motherwell (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell described Motherwell’s 3-3 draw with Dundee as “bittersweet” as his team failed to win for an 11th game in a row.

The Fir Park side took the lead through Mika Biereth then fell behind thanks to goals from Lyall Cameron and Owen Beck.

Motherwell equalised through Bevis Mugabi then had Harry Paton sent off before going behind again to Zach Robinson’s drilled effort.

Conor Wilkinson’s stoppage-time goal at least ensured Kettlewell’s men earned a point, but the manager was not fully appeased.

He said: “It’s not good enough. I thought we started on the front foot but that seemed to be the catalyst to take a backwards step which frustrates me beyond belief.

“We’ve been talking about trying to get the first goal and we should grow in belief. But it seemed to have the opposite effect.

“We shot ourselves in the foot far too often and allowed Dundee to come on to us at home. In the second half, we didn’t get much of a rhythm.

“Bevis Mugabi’s goal could have been a catalyst to get going but Harry Paton’s red card comes after that.

“It’s another rejig and we’re having to change our shape. But the bit that doesn’t surprise me is the brilliant reaction when we looked dead and buried.

“It’s a great finish from Conor, but you’ll forgive me for thinking it’s a wee bit bittersweet.

“I don’t want to take away the elation that comes from scoring another late goal but I would love to not be chasing a game again in the dying embers.”

Kettlewell’s opposite number Tony Docherty was just as irritated at seeing his team throw away the lead in time added on.

The Dundee manager said: “Huge disappointment because that was an absolutely dominant performance.

“We had a similar game against St Johnstone when we were so dominant away from home and dropped two points. We’ve done that massively again. But I can’t be too harsh on the players.

“Our performance was outstanding, we were by miles the better team in terms of shots and possession.

“We just have to manage the last 90 seconds. I said to the boys if I set up that situation in training 100 times then we would defend it 100 times.

“We gave up possession then didn’t defend a goal-kick. We didn’t win the first header or pick up the second ball. They got a runner through and scored.”