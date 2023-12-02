Michael Duff takes responsibility as Swansea extend winless streak to five games

Michael Duff admitted he would not shy away from criticism after being booed following Swansea’s late 1-1 Championship draw with Huddersfield.

The Terriers took the lead after just three minutes as Ben Cabango turned Jaheim Headley’s cross into his own net.

Swansea dominated after conceding early on but struggled in the final third until Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino netted in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage-time to earn his side a point.

But many home fans jeered Duff after the full-time whistle, with Swansea now winless in five matches.

“They (fans) are showing their frustration,” said Duff. “I think in the cold light of day, they’ve watched the same game as us.

“We haven’t won enough games at home, we get that.

“I can make all the excuses in the world but you have to win. That’s part of my job.

“You get clapped when you win and you get booed when you don’t. It is what it is.”

On the draw, Duff added: “We dominated the game, there’s no doubt about that. If we play that game 10 times, I think we win nine with the numbers we had in terms of possession, shots, opportunities – everything.

“We talked in the week about giving poor goals away and they have done nothing to score a goal. That makes it doubly difficult.

“But we have had ample opportunities to go and win the game.”

Huddersfield looked on course for back-to-back victories for the first time under Darren Moore until Patino’s late leveller.

But the draw means they have claimed five points from the nine on offer since the recent international break.

And while disappointed to concede late on, Moore believes his side are heading in the right direction.

“What I am pleased with, over the three games this week after the international break, to take five points against the calibre of teams we’ve played, taking into consideration the travel, then I’ve got to be pleased,” he said.

“I said to the boys two weeks ago, the work we did in the international break, this will carry you through the next three games.

“It shows the work we’ve done as a group and it shows we’re heading in the right direction.

“Performances have been more solid and resolute. They’re staying in the game longer and being harder to beat.

“We know we’re still short in areas. We know there’s a progress going on at the moment at the football club, both on and off the pitch.

“We need to keep focused and keep churning away and getting those points on the board.

“It would have been great to take the three points today but when we look at the course of the week, to take five points out of those games is credit to the team.”