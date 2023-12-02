George Elokobi says Maidstone deserve their place in the FA Cup third round draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

George Elokobi says Maidstone deserve their place in the FA Cup third round draw

By Press Association
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ George Elokobi
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ George Elokobi

Emotional Maidstone boss George Elokobi saluted a ‘blockbuster’ winning goal from Bivesh Gurung as his side stunned League Two high-fliers Barrow in the FA Cup.

The National League South side reached the third round for the first time since their reformation in 1992 and Elokobi believes they fully deserve to be there.

The former Wolves midfielder said after the 2-1 success: “I’m really excited for the football club.

“Barrow showed us respect which was wonderful, but I think we deserved to get through.

“I got emotional after the game but those emotions were for everyone here, the players, the fans and all the staff and the community of Maidstone.

“The whole place is buzzing after that, the whole community is, so let’s see where this result takes us now.

“It’s an incredible achievement, but this is the magic of the FA Cup.

“Now the whole town can go out and enjoy it, and see what happens in the draw tomorrow.

“We had a mountain to climb, but we reached the summit thanks to Bivesh’s goal.

“It was an absolute blockbuster – it was just an excellent hit. As soon as it left his boot I knew the ball was going to fly in. Bivesh is a terrific talent and I’m so delighted for him.”

The non-league outfit probably enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes at the Gallagher Stadium.

However, it was Barrow who opened the scoring when Ben Whitfield pounced on a defensive mix-up before tapping home.

The Kent club bagged a deserved leveller thanks to Sam Corne’s drilled strike and there was precious little goalmouth action in the second period until Gurung smashed home from 20 yards with 16 minutes left.

It was a blow for Barrow boss Pete Wild, whose side must now focus solely on their continuing promotion push from League Two.

Wild said: “It’s definitely been a frustrating day at the office.

“Did we do enough to win the game, or maybe did we do enough to have lost the game? I’m not sure, but that’s the FA Cup for you.

“It was a nothing game for the large part, a drab encounter really, and I thought we were comfortable for large periods.

“Their lad goes and pulls a goal out of nowhere, though, and now I’m thinking to myself ‘how did we lose that?’.

“We’ve spent the whole of the second half in their half but I’m frustrated that we didn’t create nearly enough chances.

“We look a bit flat, though that’s not an excuse, and we looked tired, and that’s not an excuse, but when you don’t take or create enough chances like we have today, then you’re bound to leave yourselves susceptible to a result like this.”