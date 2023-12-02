Real Madrid top of LaLiga after win over Granada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Real Madrid top of LaLiga after win over Granada

By Press Association
Real Madrid went top of the table in LaLiga (Jose Breton/AP)
Real Madrid returned to the top of the LaLiga table with a 2-0 win against struggling Granada.

Rodrygo continued his impressive scoring streak with his seventh goal in his last five Real appearances to seal victory at the Bernabeu following Brahim Diaz’s first-half opener.

It means Real are now tied on 38 points with Girona at the top after Cristhian Stuani’s late brace saw the latter beat Valencia 2-1.

Hugo Duro gave Valencia the lead and they looked set to see out the win, but Stuani levelled in the 82nd minute before completing the comeback by scoring the winner six minutes later.

Osasuna and Real Sociedad settled for a 1-1 draw, while Athletic Bilbao moved into fifth in the table after beating Rayo Vallecano 4-0.

Gorka Guruzeta put them ahead in the first half and they extended their lead after half-time when Alfonso Espino turned the ball into his own net before brothers Inaki Williams and Nico Williams struck in quick succession.

In Serie A, Luka Jovic scored his first AC Milan goal as they beat Frosinone 3-1 at San Siro.

Christian Pulisic scored a superb individual effort and Fikayo Tomori wrapped up the win before Marco Brescianini scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Pedro handed Lazio a 1-0 win against Cagliari, who were reduced to 10 men in the 27th minute when Antoine Makoumbou was sent off.

Fikayo Tomori
Fikayo Tomori was on the scoresheet for AC Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)

Matteo Cancellieri earned a point for Empoli as they drew 1-1 with Genoa, who had led through Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Stuttgart closed the gap at the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win against Werder Bremen.

Deniz Undav and Sehrou Guirassy were both on target for Stuttgart, who remain third in the table but are now two points away from second-placed Bayern Munich whose game against Union Berlin was cancelled due to snow.

RB Leipzig sit just behind Stuttgart in fourth following a 2-1 win over Heidenheim, going ahead through Lois Openda and Yussuf Poulsen before Benedikt Gimber pulled one back.

Nathan Ngoumou scored the winner as Borussia Monchengladbach beat Hoffenheim 2-1, while Bochum earned their first home league win of the season with a 3-1 victory against Wolfsburg.

In Ligue 1, Florent Mollet’s goal was the difference for Nantes to beat Nice 1-0, while Lens bounced back from their midweek Champions League thrashing to Arsenal with a 3-2 win against struggling Lyon.

Jake O’Brien gave Lyon the lead, but Wesley Said levelled before Przemyslaw Frankowski’s spot-kick put Lens ahead.

O’Brien equalised in the 72nd minute but Frankowski restored the lead four minutes later and despite going down to 10 in the 90th minute when Florian Sotoca was sent off, Lens held on to heap more misery on bottom-of-the table Lyon.