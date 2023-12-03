Rangers ‘regret’ fans’ pyrotechnics display at Dundee with warning of sanctions

Rangers have expressed “regret” at the fans’ pyrotechnics display at Dens Park last month as they warned of potential sanctions against the club if further incidents occur.

The cinch Premiership game against Dundee on November 1 was delayed by 45 minutes after the Gers team bus was held up in traffic and then suspended for 18 minutes after the travelling supporters let off a large number of flares that triggered fire alarms under the stand.

Rangers have been subject to an SPFL investigation and ahead of the home game against St Mirren on Sunday, a Rangers statement read: “As everyone at Rangers FC prepares for a massive month of fixtures, the club reminds supporters the use of pyrotechnics is not only dangerous, but also illegal within sports stadia.

“Supporters who bring pyrotechnic devices to football matches are at risk of arrest and put the club at risk of football sanctions.

“Rangers regrets the display of pyrotechnics at Dens Park last month, which resulted in a fire alarm triggering and our match with Dundee FC being temporarily suspended.

“This led to an investigation by the SPFL and has put Rangers in a position where a repeat has the potential for the club to be subject to disciplinary action.

Rangers have warned of potential sanctions against the club if further incidents occur (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Rangers will continue to engage positively with the SPFL, Scottish FA, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government on this matter.

“The club thanks all our supporters for their fantastic, ongoing support during this busy spell of matches.”