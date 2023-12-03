National League leaders Chesterfield beat Leyton Orient to set up Watford trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National League leaders Chesterfield beat Leyton Orient to set up Watford trip

By Press Association
Chesterfield’s Ollie Banks helped his side to victory (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Chesterfield’s Ollie Banks helped his side to victory (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Chesterfield booked a trip to Championship Watford in the third round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient at the SMH Group Stadium.

The National League leaders, who beat Portsmouth in the first round, claimed another League One scalp thanks to a goal seven minutes before half-time when a cross by Ollie Banks deflected off the top of Orient captain Idris El Mizouni’s head into the top corner.

Will Grigg had the first effort on target for the hosts when his close-range back heel at a corner was held by Orient keeper Sol Brynn.

Orient full-back Tom James tested Ryan Boot with a shot from outside the area as the visitors looked to grab the initiative.

It was Chesterfield who struck first when, with 38 minutes gone, a cross from Banks was deflected off the top of the head of El Mizouni and over Brynn.

The Orient midfielder almost made amends after 53 minutes when his shot forced Jamie Grimes into a hacked clearance which spun back wide of his own goal.

Armando Dobra’s deflected shot fell to Brynn and James Berry shot wide as Chesterfield added Orient to their impressive win over League One leaders Portsmouth.