Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson looking forward to Shrewsbury test

Phil Parkinson is relishing Wrexham’s derby clash against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round after putting in “a professional performance” to see off non-league Yeovil.

First-half goals from Ollie Palmer and Andy Cannon and substitute Sam Dalby’s stoppage-time strike dumped the National League South leaders out, with the Red Dragons facing League One Shrewsbury away in January.

Parkinson is excited by the prospect of taking on the Shrews, but was happy with what he saw as they ground out a win against the Glovers.

Parkinson said: “I thought it was a professional performance from us. These games are never easy.

“We had to work for it, we were patient with the ball in the first half and the moments came with two good goals. The intention was to go and kill the game off early in the second period, but credit to Yeovil.

“It didn’t surprise me because when you’re top of the division in your respective league, you’ve got good strong characteristics and you could see that.

“They didn’t give in, they kept playing and we couldn’t quite find that final pass to set a chance up to kill the game off until the very last minute when Dalby scored a really good goal.

“I’m just pleased to get through.

“When the draw comes out before the game, everyone starts looking one eye on Shrewsbury, which I think is a great draw for us and an exciting one for the club, but the job had to be done here first and we’ve done it.”

Yeovil boss Mark Cooper could not praise his side highly enough as fine margins went against them, but was frustrated with some decisions by the officials.

He said: “I thought we were brilliant, absolutely magnificent, all of them. I thought we were bang in the game.

“The goal on half-time is a killer for us, it’s a poor header and we didn’t pick up on the edge of the box, but I thought we were brilliant, to a man.

“I thought we played lovely football, we kept the ball, we created some chances, the keeper has pulled off an unbelievable save in the top corner from Charlie Cooper in the first half.

“We’ve had chances in the second half, so it’s just tiny details. There’s a difference between the two teams and you know that when you come here, the ref’s not going to do you any favours.

“It was some really questionable bits and pieces that went against us.

“They’re a top team, let’s have that right. They’ve got a top manager, everything, and they scored at good times, but I can’t give our players enough credit.”