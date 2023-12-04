The sporting weekend in pictures

Sunday’s Premier League action saw six goals at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City drew 3-3 with Tottenham, while Liverpool scored two late goals to snatch a 4-3 win against Fulham.

A day earlier, leaders Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Wolves and Newcastle squeezed past Manchester United 1-0.

Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan became the oldest winner of the UK Snooker Championship in York, while there was more woe for England’s cricketers.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.

Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic (left) react after referee Simon Hooper (right) stops play during the closing stages of Manchester City’s clash with Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring Spurs’ last-gasp leveller (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (centre) celebrates with Dominik Szoboszlai (left) and Darwin Nunez (right) after the last-gasp win against Fulham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring Arsenal’s second goal in the 2-1 win against Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon (right) is congratulated by team-mate Matt Ritchie following a 1-0 victory against Manchester United (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan won the UK Open Championship for the eighth time (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Indies’ captain Shai Hope hits a four against England during the first ODI cricket match (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Scottie Scheffler is congratulated by his caddie after winning the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas (Fernando Llano/AP)

Eastleigh’s Paul McCallum (centre) scored twice as the National League side shocked Reading in the FA Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)