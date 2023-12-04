The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Trent Alexander-Arnold stole the show for Liverpool in their win against Fulham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sunday’s Premier League action saw six goals at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City drew 3-3 with Tottenham, while Liverpool scored two late goals to snatch a 4-3 win against Fulham.

A day earlier, leaders Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Wolves and Newcastle squeezed past Manchester United 1-0.

Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan became the oldest winner of the UK Snooker Championship in York, while there was more woe for England’s cricketers.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic (left) react after referee Simon Hooper (right) stops play during the closing stages of Manchester City’s clash with Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring Spurs’ last-gasp leveller (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool v Fulham – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (centre) celebrates with Dominik Szoboszlai (left) and Darwin Nunez (right) after the last-gasp win against Fulham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring Arsenal’s second goal in the 2-1 win against Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Newcastle United v Manchester United – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon (right) is congratulated by team-mate Matt Ritchie following a 1-0 victory against Manchester United (Owen Humphreys/PA)
MrQ UK Championship 2023 – Day Nine – York Barbican
Ronnie O’Sullivan won the UK Open Championship for the eighth time (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Indies England Cricket
West Indies’ captain Shai Hope hits a four against England during the first ODI cricket match (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Bahamas Hero World Challenge Golf
Scottie Scheffler is congratulated by his caddie after winning the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas (Fernando Llano/AP)
Eastleigh v Reading – Emirates FA Cup – Second Round – Silverlake Stadium
Eastleigh’s Paul McCallum (centre) scored twice as the National League side shocked Reading in the FA Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)
St Johnstone v Celtic – cinch Premiership – McDiarmid Park
Celtic maintained their unbeaten start by coming from behind to beat St Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)