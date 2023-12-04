Kevin Sinfield pays tribute to Doddie Weir after Edinburgh leg of MND challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield pays tribute to Doddie Weir after Edinburgh leg of MND challenge

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield arrived at Murrayfield on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kevin Sinfield arrived at Murrayfield on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kevin Sinfield paid an emotional tribute to Doddie Weir after concluding the latest leg of his ultra marathon challenge in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease community.

Sinfield braved driving rain in Edinburgh on a route which concluded at Murrayfield Stadium, graced so often by the rugby union great who died in November last year.

Weir fought tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease and in the process became friends with Sinfield and Rob Burrow, and the former Leeds Rhinos star struggled for words during his post-stage speech.

Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge – Day Four – Edinburgh
Kevin Sinfield, right, is in the middle of his latest epic fundraising quest for MND (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s been an honour again to be in Edinburgh despite the weather,” said Sinfield.

“The big man started it all off and his impact on Rob and the Burrow family, and the friendship started between the two of them, and I came on as well.

“It’s been difficult for us to understand what success looks like this time. The awareness is great and the fundraising is enormous because we know that’s the thing that’s going to shift the dial and fund a cure.

“But ultimately it’s about how you make people feel, and I think that would be the message from Doddie.”

Doddie Weir fundraising drive
Kevin Sinfield paid tribute to Doddie Weir, who died last year (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sinfield sets out from Dublin on Tuesday on stage inspired by former Munster coach Paul Darbyshire, who died from MND in 2011 at the age of 41.

Sinfield’s route will start at Croke Park, where he will pay tribute to former Antrim GAA captain Anto Finnegan, who also died in 2011, before embarking on a circular route that finishes at the the city’s Aviva Stadium.

After his visit to Dublin, Sinfield will move on to the penultimate stage in Brighton on Wednesday, followed by his final route which will conclude with him running up The Mall in London on Thursday.

:: To donate to Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 quest, see

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield