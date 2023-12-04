Scotland captain Rachel Corsie insists questions over integrity are ‘outrageous’

Captain Rachel Corsie believes any questioning of Scotland’s integrity when England visit Hampden on Tuesday night is “outrageous”.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side are already relegated from League A1 of the Women’s Nations League ahead of their final fixture in the inaugural competition.

England are the nominated side to qualify on behalf of Team GB for the Olympics and they need to beat the Auld Enemy in Glasgow to have any chance of going to Paris next summer.

The Lionesses are behind group leaders Netherlands – who play Belgium in their final game – on a goal difference of 4-1 and need to win the section and reach the final, or finish third if Olympic hosts France get to the final, if Team GB are to make the Games.

With England success the only way Scottish players will be able to play at the Olympics, Netherlands boss Andries Jonker described the situation as “strange”.

Corsie said: “A lot of people outside have spoken about it, and truthfully I think it is so disrespectful.

“To have played for my country for as many years as I have, to know the girls that sit in there, the ones that want to be here, the ones who can’t be here through injury, I think it is absolutely outrageous to question anyone’s integrity and I think it is a huge insult to us.

“I understand why the question is being asked, but for us, the motivation is playing for your country.

“It’s difficult to understand that if you’ve never experienced it but when you have experienced it, you don’t need extra motivation, it is absolutely the pinnacle of the sport to represent your nation so that will absolutely be the motivation tomorrow, to be pulling on the Scotland jersey.

“The format is something that players don’t really have any input or say on. The situation is unique, it’s difficult.

“I think it is a game that we absolutely look forward to. The position that we are in in the group is difficult because it is not where we want to be, but at the same time we have the opportunity to finish the year against a team that is one of the best but also against one that in the history of this country and in the sport, is a huge rivalry.

“The chance to play them here at Hampden Park, I know, is one that everyone is definitely relishing.”

Martinez Losa was also keen to stress the integrity of his squad.

He said: “I feel the situation is one we cannot change, it is a situation we have been brought into. I wish that it could have been anticipated or we could have changed.

“What I do not feel happy about is the questioning of the integrity of the Scottish players.

“Scotland is a wonderful country, with wonderful people, they are very passionate about everything and nobody for one second should question the integrity of the players and how much they want to represent their nation.

“The feeling of this group is to represent thousands of girls and boys who are coming to watch and inspire all these people – that is stronger than anything. I feel the question is totally inappropriate.”