Football rumours: David de Gea open to filling Newcastle opening

What the papers say

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 33, is keen on joining Newcastle United after first choice Nick Pope suffered a shoulder injury which will keep him out for four months, reports the Daily Telegraph. The Daily Mirror says Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, 25, could be another option in January.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (PA)

Manchester United are eyeing a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 28, according to The Sun via Foot Mercato. Andre Onana, who replaced de Gea in the summer, has yet to convince as United’s first-choice stopper.

One player who could be staying at Manchester United is Raphael Varane. The Manchester Evening News says the 30-year-old France defender is keen to stay at Old Trafford beyond the January transfer window.

Juventus could make a bid to sign England midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City in January, reports the Metro. The 28-year-old has also been linked with Newcastle

Social media round-up

⭐️🇸🇪 European top clubs are starting to move for Copenhagen’s Swedish 18 year old talent Roony Bardghji. He’s under contract until December 2025 — short deal making it an opportunity. Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Barcelona and Chelsea scouts have been tracking him. pic.twitter.com/4mficFNTW2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 4, 2023

Jadon Sancho ‘has January transfer escape route but wants to wait until Man Utd takeover before making decision’ https://t.co/RNjZDbU4wDhttps://t.co/RNjZDbU4wD — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 4, 2023

Players to watch

Jake O’Brien: Everton are looking at Lyon’s Irish defender, 22, according to French outlet Footmercato.

Mathys Tel: Several Premier League teams are keen on Bayern Munich’s 18-year-old striker, reports Bild in Germany.