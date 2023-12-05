Kaleb Cooper said working on Manchester United’s pitch was a dream for him ahead of his favourite side’s meeting with Chelsea on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old farmer, who works alongside Jeremy Clarkson on the hit Amazon show ‘Clarkson’s Farm’, has been “adding the finishing touches” to the Old Trafford pitch ahead of the clash, which Amazon is broadcasting.
Amazon said Cooper had “swapped life on Diddly Squat for Stretford as he dons his wellies to ensure the hallowed turf of Old Trafford is pitch-perfect” to promote the fixture.
With Clarkson a Chelsea fan, Cooper said he knows he will not hear the end of it if things don’t go his way this week.
“I grew up dreaming of farming this pitch, it’s a long way from Chipping Norton to Manchester,” he said.
“I just hope it gives United the edge over Chelsea because I won’t hear the end of it on the farm from a certain someone if it doesn’t.”
From Diddly Squat to Stretford – Kaleb Cooper works on Old Trafford pitch