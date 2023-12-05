Marcus Rashford: The stats behind the Manchester United forward’s struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Marcus Rashford: The stats behind the Manchester United forward’s struggles

By Press Association
Marcus Rashford has endured a difficult season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford has endured a difficult season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marcus Rashford goes into Manchester United’s game against Chelsea on Wednesday struggling for form this season.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the forward has crashed back to earth after last term’s 30-goal exploits.

Season of struggle

Marcus Rashford, right, reacts after a missed chance against Luton
Marcus Rashford has often cut a frustrated figure this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rashford was replaced in the second half after a frustrating outing against Newcastle, with manager Erik ten Hag saying afterwards: “He works hard and he is investing a lot. He will get back, he will recover and he’s got all our support.”

The contrast in the England international’s form compared to last season, though, is obvious.

In 24 appearances for club and country, Rashford has scored three goals – against Arsenal and Everton in the Premier League and for England against Italy.

He has yet to score at Old Trafford this season but does have three assists there, against Nottingham Forest in the league and Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Throw in a Champions League red card against Copenhagen – only the second of Rashford’s senior career – and it is all a far cry from this time last year when he was in the form of his life.

Off the pitch, Rashford was criticised by his manager for going out straight after the derby defeat to Manchester City for a pre-arranged birthday party, and had to tell a United fan channel to “stop spreading malicious rumours” over his future at the club in the following days. He was also involved in a car crash after September’s win over Burnley from which he escaped unhurt.

Clear contrast

Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, left to right, celebrate last season's Carabao Cup win
Rashford, right, starred in United’s Carabao Cup triumph last season (John Walton/PA)

The same number of appearances last season, 24, took Rashford up to the end of England’s World Cup campaign against France on December 10.

In those games he had scored 11 goals, again adding three assists. That included doubles against Arsenal in the league, Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League and Wales in Qatar – with four league goals, three in Europe, one in the Carabao Cup and three for England.

He went on to record a career-best 30 United goals in all competitions, which included scoring in the League Cup final as his side beat Newcastle to lift the trophy.