The key talking points from Rangers’ annual general meeting

Chairman John Bennett presided over Rangers’ annual general meeting on Tuesday morning.

The Ibrox side are sitting second to Old Firm rivals Celtic in the cinch Premiership and have recently swapped boss Michael Beale for Philippe Clement.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main topics which emerged from the meeting at New Edmiston House.

Summer spending will not affect Clement’s ability to strengthen squad

Cyriel Dessers is among the new arrivals at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former boss Beale bought Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Jose Cifuentes and Danilo, while Abdallah Sima arrived on loan from Brighton with Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Leon Balogun signed as free agents. Rangers accounts noted a total spend of £21million in the summer.

However, chairman Bennett said: “It will have no effect on the manager’s plans.

“The manager has been very clear about the challenges of the January window, everyone knows about that, but I wouldn’t worry at all about the summer spend and that impinging upon what Philippe wants to do.

“The board will be ready for January or next summer. We have to keep aspiring to strengthen.

“Do also bear in mind that there will be contract expiries, it depends what we do about that so it is not just about transfer fees, it is about recycling wages that roll off which are fairly significant. It is about being clever and more clever than we have been frankly, in the recycling of wages.”

Clement appeals for fan backing

Philippe Clement is keen to have the Ibrox faithful on side (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Belgian boss is unbeaten in his first 10 games but already has heard the sound of boos from disgruntled fans, especially at half-time in the 1-1 Europa League draw against Cypriot side Aris Limassol at Ibrox and when he substituted Todd Cantwell before the break.

He spoke about the “synergy” needed between players and supporters, saying: “When I first came I saw that the synergy between the team and fans was a bit gone.

“We are building this and we have had some great moments when it was totally back but I feel it is unstable.

“It is a two-way street. I see so much potential here with the energy the fans can bring.

“It is a major force. It was lost at the beginning of the season and it is a major thing for me to rebuild and I ask for the support of everybody.”

New performance director will make a difference

Nico Raskin is one of a number of Gers’ players to have been sidelined recently (Robert Perry/PA)

Tom Taylor will soon join Rangers from Brighton as the club’s new head of performance and Clement promised results.

Midfielders Ryan Jack and Nico Raskin are currently out injured, while Kemar Roofe, Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo and John Souttar are among others who have also missed games in the recent past.

Clement said: “There can be several causes, the human body or not enough training but also it was really important to get a good director of performance into the building.

“We have a lot of good staff also working really hard with the players and in the six weeks I have been here I have seen the players working really hard, even the injured players.

“So we have found someone who is really good and really good at making players who have had problems before better.”

Disabled Rangers fans will see changes at Ibrox soon

CEO James Bisgrove (right) spoke of new disabled spaces at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)

Bennett confirmed plans for a new area for disabled fans, with the work commencing next year.

Chief executive James Bisgrove said: “In the Copland stand in the summer initially, there will be a brand new disabled platform installed at the back of the Copland creating between 37 and 40 new bays for disabled supporters.”