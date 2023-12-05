Kevin Sinfield praised as ‘inspiration’ on day five of ultra-marathon challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield praised as ‘inspiration’ on day five of ultra-marathon challenge

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield during his Dublin ultra-marathon (Niall Carson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield has been hailed as an “absolute inspiration” by former RTE journalist Charlie Bird as the rugby league great continued his mammoth ultra-marathon challenge in aid of motor neuron disease.

Sinfield, the current England Rugby defence coach, set off on day five of the “7 in 7 in 7” challenge on a bitterly cold day in Dublin.

The 43-year-old is running an ultra-marathon every day for seven days in seven cities around Britain and Ireland, inspired by former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow.

Ian Madigan (left), Keith Earls (centre) and Gordon D’arcy push Charlie Bird during the extra mile leg (Niall Carson/PA)
Bird, who is battling MND, thanked Sinfield for his efforts.

He said: “You are an absolute inspiration.

“I have cried every day watching you running marathon after marathon raising awareness and funds for MND all in the name of your best friend Rob Burrow.

“The money you have made is fantastic. He is a very lucky man to have a friend like you.

“I saw the picture of you carrying Rob over the finish line of one of your marathons, what an iconic image.”

Sinfield said it was “an honour” for the team to be in Dublin and representing Bird.

He said the team was a “little bit tired and a little bit busted” on day five of the monumental task.

Speaking at a media event at Croke Park GAA stadium, he said: “We’re really looking forward to running Dublin, we’re looking forward to running with Charlie.

“We’ve followed your story for some time Charlie, it’s incredible what you’ve done.

“Over the last three years, we’ve ran in some pretty special places and I think through the work our Doddie (Weir) did in Scotland in particular and through the UK, hopefully we’ve added to some of that in Rob’s name, and finally shown people how beautiful the MND community are and they need our support.

“MND doesn’t pick locations; it’s everywhere. We’ve got to fight together, we’ve got to come together and that’s part of why we’re here.”

After his visit to Dublin, Sinfield will move on to the penultimate stage in Brighton on Wednesday, followed by his final route which will conclude with him running up The Mall in London on Thursday.

:: To donate to Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 quest, see

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield