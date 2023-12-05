Alfreton take Walsall to FA Cup second-round replay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alfreton take Walsall to FA Cup second-round replay

By Press Association
Billy Heath’s side claimed a goalless draw (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Alfreton’s hopes of reaching the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history remain alive following a battling 0-0 home draw with Walsall.

There was little to choose between the National League North hosts and the Saddlers, who ply their trade two divisions higher.

The Derbyshire part-timers will travel to the Midlands for the replay still optimistic that they can land a trip to Championship Southampton, who await the winners.

Walsall were controversially denied a third-minute opener when Alfreton keeper George Willis was awarded a free-kick, even though he did not appear to have been impeded as he helped an inswinging Ryan Stirk corner into his own net.

At the other end, Adam Lund’s long throws caused issues for the Saddlers’ defence with Jackson Smith making a flying save to keep out Dwayne Wiley’s header after the home midfielder had hurled the ball into the box.

The visitors squandered an excellent opportunity to forge in front early in the second period when an unopposed Isaac Hutchinson fired wastefully over from eight yards.

But Alfreton midfielder Harrison Perritt twice went close to winning the tie for Town – his first attempt bouncing just wide and the second forcing a smart parry by Smith.