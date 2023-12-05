Billy Heath still hoping Alfreton can make FA Cup third round after Walsall draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Billy Heath still hoping Alfreton can make FA Cup third round after Walsall draw

By Press Association
Billy Heath’s side held Walsall at home (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Billy Heath’s side held Walsall at home (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Alfreton boss Billy Heath believes his players can still become the first in the club’s history to reach the FA Cup third round.

The Derbyshire part-timers fought out a 0-0 home draw with League Two Walsall, with Heath arguing that his outfit were the better team against a side that ply their trade two divisions higher.

He went on to admit that a replay in the Midlands represents a tougher proposition, but feels that his “magnificent” side remain capable of progressing with Championship Southampton awaiting the victors at St Mary’s.

“It was a close game and both teams had chances, but I thought we edged it,” Heath said.

“We had a bit more goalmouth action and our two chances were the most clear-cut opportunities to score, so we are disappointed with that, but the players were magnificent and we really gave as good as we got.

“We’ve also got to remind ourselves that some of our players were at work today and some were stuck in traffic and nearly didn’t get here, so it’s fantastic what they have achieved tonight.

“Hopefully they will get more credit than we get in the league now, because we have some really good individuals with great character.

“They have shown that in this tie and we are still in it, which is the main thing. It will be even more difficult at their place but we won’t be going there to go out with a whimper and still think we can win the tie.”

Walsall boss Mat Sadler was subjected to chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” by unimpressed away fans, who have seen their team win just once in nine contests – against Isthmian League minnows Sheppey United in the previous round.

The Saddlers have also failed to net in three successive matches, but an under-pressure Sadler declared that he was pleased with the manner in which his team did not buckle in the face of repeated long throws into their box from home midfielder Adam Lund.

“You have to respect whatever the supporters are saying, but we have had a tough spell with injuries and I’m pleased with how incredibly hard the team we put out worked tonight,” Sadler insisted.

“We had some good moments and controlled long parts of the game, so there were plenty of positives but we didn’t quite have that bit at the end, which is not happening for us at the moment.

“It will come and sometimes you just need a goal to go off somebody’s backside, earlobe or whatever. But we also showed great resilience to deal with their long throw, which is a hell of a weapon.

“Fair play to them – they use it well and use it from everywhere, but we stood up to that and it was a very competitive cup tie.”