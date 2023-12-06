16-year-old freestyle footballer sets sights on becoming world champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
16-year-old freestyle footballer sets sights on becoming world champion

By Press Association
Isabel said those interested in the sport should give it a go (BpiryPhotograpy/PA)
A 16-year-old freestyle footballer has been perfecting her tricks in a bid to become a world champion in the sport.

Isabel Wilkins, who was born in Bath and now lives in Bradford-Upon-Avon, is to compete for the UK at the upcoming Red Bull Street Style Championships in Brussels, Belgium, and will be the youngest baller taking part.

Speaking ahead of the qualification round on December 6 and the main finals on December 7, Isabel told the PA news agency: “It’s really nice being chosen as one of the 12 participants and to be able to represent the UK.

Girl kicking a ball
“It’s really special to be recognised as I’m very early into my career and I haven’t competed in that many events yet.”

She said she has been practising some “new” tricks  in a bid to showcase some “originality” and gain some “extra credit” from the judges.

However, her journey to the Brussels-based competition has had its challenges as she injured herself around a month ago.

“I strained a tissue in my lower back and had a twisted left pelvis,” she said.

“I wasn’t able to do the lower body tricks like the around the worlds, but I was able to do some tricks.”

The teenager said she got into freestyle football during lockdown as she was unable to play football.

“It was then that my passion for it increased a lot and I was doing it as much as possible on the side of football,” she said.

Girl with ball between her feet
“Then I just decided that I wanted to fully focus on it because I thought I could reach a really high standard and I was just enjoying it so much that I decided to stop playing football.”

Reflecting on some of the highlights in her burgeoning journey in the sport, she said winning the Youth World Championships last year was “really cool”.

“That was the first big achievement for me,” she added.

“I’ve also made a really strong friendship with someone from Denmark through freestyle and I’ve been to Denmark to visit her, and she’s visited me, so the connections you make through freestyle can be really nice as well.”

She said she is most looking forward to spending a week with fellow freestylers but added: “It’s definitely stressful trying to put together sets and work on new tricks, but it should be fun.”

Girl with ball between her feet
For budding freestyle footballers, she said the craft requires “hard work and determination” to master, and watching tutorials on social media can be a good starting point.

She added: “I think the best way to learn is to go outside and practise.

“You’re not going to master every trick straight away, but keep going and then you can come up with your own tricks and develop your own style, so it allows you to be really creative.”

To follow Isabel’s progress and for more information on the Red Bull Street Style event, which takes place on Thursday December 7, visit www.redbullstreetstyle.com/