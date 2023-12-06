Ange Postecoglou has not had discipline talk with Cristian Romero after red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ange Postecoglou has not had discipline talk with Cristian Romero after red card

By Press Association
Tottenham have been without Cristian Romero (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is pleased to have Tottenham vice-captain Cristian Romero back from suspension for the visit of West Ham, but has not felt the need to speak with the defender about his discipline.

Romero was sent off in Spurs’ costly 4-1 loss at home to Chelsea on November 6, which resulted in the Argentina international serving a three-match ban.

It was Romero’s fourth red card during his 75-game Tottenham career and, while he is recognised as a fine centre-back, the occasional rush of blood has proved costly.

Postecoglou said: “I’ve not had to have a word with (him) about discipline. It’s part of who he is as a player, he brings a physicality to it.

“When he oversteps mark the whole group pays a price so it’s up to him to maintain discipline I know he can show, but more importantly he’s such a strong presence on the field and in during the week, so good to have him back.

“His training has been good but he’s been frustrated because – not just the fact he has missed out – but he has understood the situation we’ve been in.

“It was not like he was the only one missing. All of a sudden post-Chelsea we lost Micky (Van de Ven), we lost Destiny (Udogie), we lost pretty much our whole back four, we lost Madders (James Maddison) and he knows how important he is.

“He was frustrated and he had the international week which was good for him because he got a couple of games in there and away from here, but he’s been ready to go.

“The last week he has trained really well and I know he is happy and I know the rest of the group are happy to have him back in.”

Romero’s return was always going to boost Spurs, but occurs at a time where their fringe centre-backs are also suffering fitness issues.

Youngster Ash Phillips sustained an ankle injury last month, while Eric Dier is absent for the foreseeable future with a groin problem he picked up last week.

“Romero’s the only recognised centre-half fit at the moment because Micky van de Ven, Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips are all out,” Postecoglou added.

“At this stage, because Eric hasn’t trained for over a week now and we’re working on the issue, I assume when he does get back, he’ll need a bit of time. It’s a groin issue.”

Pape Sarr is nearing a return (Nick Potts/PA)
Spurs are set to be without Pape Sarr (hamstring) for the midweek clash with West Ham, but the midfielder could return for Sunday’s visit of Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou played down speculation Maddison could be out until February with his ankle injury after the England international told Amazon Prime this week he could be out until beyond his anticipated January return date.

He added: “I’m not sure about James’ medical qualifications, whether we should go with his diagnosis. I’ll leave it to the medical team. As far as I know, it’s going along OK.”

Tottenham entertain West Ham after battling back to earn an excellent point at Manchester City, which ended their three-match losing run.

Postecoglou added: “I don’t like losing, it doesn’t sit well with me and I like winning, but for me last week was not about getting a result, it is the manner in which you do it.

“While it has been three losses and the draw last week, I still think our performances are the most important thing that sustains you through that period.”