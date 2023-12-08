Football rumours: Mikel Arteta eyeing move for Joao Palhinha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Mikel Arteta eyeing move for Joao Palhinha

By Press Association
Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is a reported target for Premier League leaders Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is a reported target for Premier League leaders Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is reportedly high on Mikel Arteta’s transfer wish list. According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners’ boss views signing a new central midfielder as one of his priorities ahead of the January transfer window, with Palhinha considered a top prospect. Any move would also signal the end of Thomas Partey’s time with the Gunners.

Should Palhinha depart Fulham, the Telegraph reports the club already have an alternative in mind. The paper says Brazilian midfielder Andre, of Fluminense, is the club’s number one target to replace Palhinha at Craven Cottage.

Casemiro
Casemiro could be on his way out of Manchester United (Richard Sellers/PA)

Elsewhere, The Independent says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is ready to clean house. According to the paper, the club are willing to hear offers for midfielder Casemiro, defender Raphael Varane and winger Jadon Sancho.

And The Times reports Sunderland are interviewing Swedish coach Kim Hellberg to take over as manager following the dismissal of Tony Mowbray.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is a target for Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jarrad Branthwaite: The Everton centre-back is high on Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou’s wanted list, according to Sky Sports.

Adrien Rabiot: The midfielder is willing to sign a new deal with Juventus, reports Gazzetta Dello Sport.