England footballer Leah Williamson plays piano with orchestra in new BBC series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

England footballer Leah Williamson plays piano with orchestra in new BBC series

By Press Association
Leah Williamson has been playing the piano for a new BBC digital series (Hamish Jordan/BBC)
Leah Williamson has been playing the piano for a new BBC digital series (Hamish Jordan/BBC)

Footballer Leah Williamson has played the piano with the BBC Concert Orchestra (CO) for a new series.

The England captain, 26, performed a Shania Twain song for BBC Sport digital show Out Of Office, which follows players taking on their interests off the pitch.

In episode one, Williamson heads to north-west London’s Maida Vale Studios where she plays in front of her family – her mother Amanda, grandmother Bernie and cousin Holly –  as well as her Arsenal team-mates Jen Beattie and Kim Little.

Williamson said: “I wanted to put myself in a high-pressure situation before I make my return to football.

Leah Williamson and associate leader of the BBC Concert Orchestra Charles Mutter (Hamish Jordan/BBC/PA)

“It’s been a good learning process for me but as soon as I sat down at the piano my hands started shaking, which is something I didn’t foresee – not even the Euros final touched how I felt in that room.”

She practised the piano by having lessons with the first violinist and associate leader of the BBC Concert Orchestra Charles Mutter.

Mutter helped Williamson develop her ability to read music and she upgraded from a keyboard to full grand size piano with pedals.

After six weeks of lessons, Leah performed Canadian singer Twain’s Still the One with the 57-person BBC Concert Orchestra.

Mutter said: “When I first met Leah, barely a month before her performance, she’d learnt a very simple version of her favourite song on a small keyboard.

“I could tell she had good rhythm, a feel for the song and, crucially, she’d taught herself to read music.

“So, I wrote a ‘bigger’ version that I reckoned she could learn and that would work with full orchestra.

Leah Williamson with Liam MacDevitt, the presenter of Out Of Office (Hamish Jordan/BBC/PA)

“Over the next five weeks we worked on how to play a real piano, how to play the song and how to play it with an orchestra.

“The discipline and nerve required in sport and music are closely related; Leah’s focus and determination made her an absolute joy to teach, and many of my colleagues in the BBC CO commented on how well she did.”

The new series is presented by Liam McDevitt.

Outside of sport, Williamson has signed a three-book deal with Macmillan Children’s Book.

She has already released You Have The Power: Find Your Strength And Believe You Can, a guide for young girls, in March and non-fiction book The Wonder Team And The Forgotten Footballers in August.

Next year will see The Wonder Team And The Pharaoh’s Fortune published.

The first episode of Out of Office will air on Football Focus on Saturday at 12pm on BBC One along with being available on BBC Sport’s website and YouTube channel.