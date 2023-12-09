On this day in 2010: Alan Pardew appointed as Newcastle manager

Alan Pardew was announced as Newcastle manager on a five-and-a-half-year contract on this day in 2010.

The former Reading, West Ham, Charlton and Southampton boss was unveiled as successor to the sacked Chris Hughton, who had overseen the Magpies’ promotion in 2009-10, as furious fans made their feelings heard about his appointment.

At a press conference that day Pardew – not accompanied by Newcastle owner Mike Ashley or managing director Derek Llambias – said: “I know they (the fans) are frustrated, that’s fairly obvious by the reaction.

Pardew arrives for a press conference at St James’ Park following his appointment (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I’m not going to say I have kept away from it, I have tried to keep up to date with the frustration.

“They probably thought they had some stability with Chris and that’s gone, and the record of managers who have come and gone here, it doesn’t bode well.

“I am trying to say that I will work as hard as I possibly can here to get a situation where I can bring some longevity to the job.”

Pardew took over with the team in the thick of a relegation battle having collected 19 points from their first 16 games of the season.

Chris Hughton had guided Newcastle to promotion in 2009-10 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

But he expressed confidence that the side he inherited from Hughton would be good enough to preserve the club’s Premier League status.

He added: “I do think there is enough and we have got to make sure the impact of this mid-season situation with the manager changing isn’t an adverse impact.

“I am very much aware that the only faith I am going to gain is by keeping this club in the Premier League where it belongs.”

Pardew guided Newcastle to a 12th-placed finish that season and fifth the following term. He would stay in the job until January 2015, when he left to take charge of Crystal Palace.