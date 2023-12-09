We know where we’re at – James Tarkowski not focused on league table

Everton defender James Tarkowski insists people cannot understand how well the team is doing by looking at the league table.

Even after a 10-point deduction for breaching financial regulations, the midweek win over Newcastle lifted the club out of the relegation zone again and without the punishment they would be 10th in the table.

Tarkowski said that is a fairer reflection of the strides made this season after two close shaves with relegation.

How things stand after Matchweek 15 👀 pic.twitter.com/bGArdGhFvF — Premier League (@premierleague) December 8, 2023

“It sounds daft but the league table is just there for now to show teams where they’re at. We know where we’re at as a team – just come watch us play,” he said.

“It’s not irrelevant but it’s not at the forefront of our minds.

“People say we will be fine or we won’t be fine. Our job as players is to get on that pitch, perform and put points on the board.

“After the 38th game of the season, we will have a look at where we are, and then we will judge our season on that.

“I think it (the Newcastle result) shows what we are building here, the belief in ourselves.

James Tarkowski slides to block a shot from Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We know we are in a good place right now so we’ll concentrate on that rather than the league table.”

Back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time in almost 14 months have been crucial in successive wins, as part of a six-match run in which they have lost just once.

Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite have been the cornerstones of that success but the improved form of left-back Vitalii Mykolenko has been an added boost.

The importance of that is reflected in results as Everton have yet to lose when scoring first in the league under Dyche, winning 11 and drawing four.

“We can’t expect to score three goals every week so it is important that we are secure at the back, and in recent weeks we have been,” added Tarkowski ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

Tarkowski, right, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford have been key to an improved defensive record (Peter Byrne/PA)

“That is a continuous process and we have got to be like that week in and week out.

“The spirit and togetherness of the team is right at the top of the gaffer’s list of important things to work on.

“We’ve worked on that as a team and I think you can see that on the pitch in terms of how we are playing and how we are together.

“It’s a gradual process. It’s not like it’s one meeting and we all have a big open conversation.

“Things do happen like that from time to time but it’s more how you treat each other and train together every day. That spirit is on show for everyone to see.”