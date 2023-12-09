Stevenage keep fine form going with win over Burton

Stevenage showed their resilience to come from behind and secure a 2-1 win at Burton to continue their League One promotion push.

Steve Evans’ side maintained their unbeaten streak, stretching back to October, as Kane Hemmings and Jamie Reid cancelled out Deji Oshilaja’s early Burton opener and extended Albion’s winless run to six games.

In difficult, blustery conditions at the Pirelli Stadium Oshilaja gave Albion a quickfire start, firing home the rebound after Taye Ashby-Hammond had saved Joe Powell’s penalty, awarded when Ryan Sweeney was sent tumbling by Boro skipper Carl Piergianni as the visitors failed to clear their lines.

Stevenage probably mastered the windy conditions better in the first half and were rewarded in added time when Piergianni’s cross was helped on by Luther Wildin for Hemmings to tap home from close range against his former club.

Reid fired home what proved to be the winner six minutes after the break, converting his spot-kick following Kwadwo Baah’s challenge on Jake Forster-Caskey just inside the box, to move Boro level on points with second-placed Bolton.