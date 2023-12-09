David Artell secures first win as Grimsby boss against his former club

David Artell picked up his first win as Grimsby manager with a 2-1 victory against his former club Crewe at Blundell Park.

Goals from Abo Eisa and Danny Rose did the damage as Crewe – who scored through substitute Joe White in the second half – were beaten for only the fourth time in Sky Bet League Two this season.

Connor O’Riordan went close for the Alex in the early stages with a strong header which Grimsby goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright palmed away.

The Mariners seized control after that and took the lead when Eisa curled a stunning right-foot shot into the top corner from 25 yards in the 16th minute.

Crewe should have pulled a goal back midway through the first half when Lewis Billington fired wide after a goalmouth scramble and Rose made them pay when he made it 2-0 to Grimsby just before half-time.

Rose and Toby Mullarkey took aim for the home side from long range after the restart, while Harry Clifton also went close before Crewe grabbed themselves a consolation 13 minutes from time when sub White netted.