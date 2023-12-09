Crawley get better of former boss Matty Etherington with victory at Colchester

Crawley won 2-1 at struggling Colchester to inflict defeat on their former boss Matty Etherington.

Goals from Liam Kelly and Danilo Orsi either side of half-time were enough to give Crawley the win, with Joe Taylor netting an added-time consolation.

Samson Tovide squandered a great early chance for Colchester, for whom Arthur Read’s 25-yard free-kick went over while Kelly scuffed a good opening wide for the visitors.

Kelly then hooked over from close range for Crawley before also firing wide off balance in front of goal after being released by goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond’s long punt forward.

Crawley eventually took a 41st-minute lead when Kelly’s low shot from Will Wright’s short pass beat Colchester goalkeeper Owen Goodman inside his near post.

Colchester substitute John Akinde’s deflected shot hit a post after the break but Crawley doubled their lead in the 64th minute through Orsi’s penalty, after Nick Tsaroulla had been fouled by Read in the area.

Taylor pulled a goal back in the seventh minute of stoppage time when he lifted the ball past Ashby-Hammond from Goodman’s clearance but Crawley held on to claim victory.