Connor Jennings nets late winner as Tranmere fight back to beat Newport

Connor Jennings scored an 88th-minute winner as Tranmere extended their unbeaten league record with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Newport at a wet and windy Prenton Park.

Second-half strikes from Kieron Morris and Jennings cancelled out Will Evans’ opener to complete a thrilling comeback and make it five games without defeat in League Two for Rovers.

Newport could have taken the lead in the 14th minute when Omar Bogle’s left-footed strike was saved by Luke McGee only for Evans to fire wide with the goal at his mercy.

But just six minutes later, Evans made up for his glaring miss when he latched onto Aaron Wildig’s flick to lash the ball home from 10 yards out.

County had chances to extend their lead through Seb Palmer-Houlden and Bogle while Rob Apter and Tom Davies came close to levelling for the hosts before the break.

Tranmere did pull level in the 57th minute when Kieron Morris drove the ball home from the edge of the box with the help of a hefty deflection.

After that there looked to be only one winner as Apter fired just wide from a tight angle and the impressive Morris saw his 20-yard effort rattle the crossbar.

The winner eventually came with just two minutes remaining when Jennings was on the spot to turn the ball home after Kristian Dennis’ initial effort was blocked.