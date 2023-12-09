Connor Jennings nets late winner as Tranmere fight back to beat Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor Jennings nets late winner as Tranmere fight back to beat Newport

By Press Association
Connor Jennings scored a late winner for Tranmere (Will Matthews/PA)
Connor Jennings scored an 88th-minute winner as Tranmere extended their unbeaten league record with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Newport at a wet and windy Prenton Park.

Second-half strikes from Kieron Morris and Jennings cancelled out Will Evans’ opener to complete a thrilling comeback and make it five games without defeat in League Two for Rovers.

Newport could have taken the lead in the 14th minute when Omar Bogle’s left-footed strike was saved by Luke McGee only for Evans to fire wide with the goal at his mercy.

But just six minutes later, Evans made up for his glaring miss when he latched onto Aaron Wildig’s flick to lash the ball home from 10 yards out.

County had chances to extend their lead through Seb Palmer-Houlden and Bogle while Rob Apter and Tom Davies came close to levelling for the hosts before the break.

Tranmere did pull level in the 57th minute when Kieron Morris drove the ball home from the edge of the box with the help of a hefty deflection.

After that there looked to be only one winner as Apter fired just wide from a tight angle and the impressive Morris saw his 20-yard effort rattle the crossbar.

The winner eventually came with just two minutes remaining when Jennings was on the spot to turn the ball home after Kristian Dennis’ initial effort was blocked.