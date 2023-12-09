QPR secure third successive win with victory over Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
QPR secure third successive win with victory over Hull

By Press Association
Chris Willock opened the scoring (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Chris Willock opened the scoring (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

QPR’s resurgence under Marti Cifuentes continued as they beat Hull 2-0 to make it three wins in a row.

The rejuvenated Chris Willock put the hosts ahead with his third goal in as many matches and Ilias Chair’s second-half finish sealed the victory.

Rangers remain in the Sky Bet Championship bottom three but have lost just one of their six matches since Cifuentes took over a side which had suffered six straight defeats and were in danger of being cut adrift.

They had also won just one home game in more than a year but have now registered two successive wins at Loftus Road.

Their improvement under Cifuentes is encapsulated by the form of Willock, who was previously their talisman but was shunned by the Spaniard’s predecessor Gareth Ainsworth.

While Ainsworth’s direct style of play scuppered playmakers Willock and Chair, both have flourished since Cifuentes’ arrival.

Willock gave the R’s the lead in first-half stoppage time with a fantastic goal.

He collected Sam Field’s pass near the left-hand edge of the penalty area, shifted the ball onto his right foot and sent an unstoppable strike beyond keeper Ryan Allsop and into the top corner of the net.

Rangers had looked dangerous, with striker Lyndon Dykes just failing to connect with Chair’s ball across the box and later dragging an effort wide of the target.

Hull also posed a threat in the first half, with keeper Asmir Begovic saving an effort from Liam Delap before Willock’s opener.

Begovic denied Delap again early in the second half, superbly keeping out his low strike after the on-loan Manchester City player had evaded two challenges.

And as the Tigers searched for an equaliser, Begovic produced another fine save this time to keep out an effort from Scott Twine shortly before Hull appealed in vain for a penalty when Aaron Connolly went down under a challenge from Reggie Cannon.

But just as Rangers seemed to be fading, Chair doubled their lead on 73 minutes.

After substitute Sinclair Armstrong pressured Allsop, the ball fell to Willock who calmly laid the ball across for Chair to slot home.

QPR were deserved winners but Hull had their moments, with Begovic’s second-half saves proving to be crucial.

The veteran produced another excellent stop late on, reacting quickly to push away a long-range curler from Sean McLoughlin.

Back-to-back defeats have seen Liam Rosenior’s side, who made an excellent start to the campaign, drop out of the play-off places.