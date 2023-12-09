St Mirren return to winning ways to see off Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Mirren return to winning ways to see off Ross County

By Press Association
Jonah Ayunga was on target for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA).
St Mirren ended a run of three successive losses to defeat Ross County 2-0 and move back into third place in the Scottish Premiership table.

An own goal from County’s Ryan Leak broke the deadlock early in the second half before Jonah Ayunga added a second five minutes later.

The visitors, who lost for the first time since Derek Adams’ return as manager, rarely threatened, a late header from Alex Samuel that was saved the closest they came to scoring.

St Mirren made three changes from the side beaten by St Johnstone. Out went Ryan Flynn, Charles Dunne and Lewis Jamieson, replaced by Richard Taylor, Stav Nahmani and Thierry Small.

County made just one enforced change from their 3-0 midweek win over Motherwell, Dylan Smith in for the suspended Will Nightingale.

It was the home team who had the first real chance, Ayunga creating room for a shot that Ross Laidlaw did well to save at the expense of a corner.

At the other end, Small was fortunate to see his clearance strike team-mate Mark O’Hara and drift only narrowly wide. From the resulting James Brown corner, Jordan White headed off target from a promising position.

St Mirren ought to have gone in front after 24 minutes.

Greg Kiltie fed Nahmani down the left wing then met the Israeli’s return ball, only to strike the bar with his effort.

Nahmani then dribbled through on goal but saw his near-post shot blocked by Laidlaw for another Saints corner that came to nothing.

The goalkeeper was a key performer for County and made another smart save to keep out Ayunga’s low driven effort before the break.

Saints started the second half still on top and made the breakthrough after 51 minutes.

The home side celebrated, believing Leak had inadvertently knocked the ball over his own line, only for referee Calum Scott to initially wave play on.

After a few seconds, VAR intervened and play was stopped before the goal was confirmed.

St Mirren messed up a great chance to double their lead when Nahmani’s shot was blocked by Jack Baldwin but did get their second goal after 56 minutes.

Ayunga was the scorer this time, firing an effort low beyond Laidlaw, who perhaps ought to have done better to keep it out.

County made changes to try to get back in the contest and only a brilliant save from Zach Hemming kept out a header from substitute Alex Samuel.