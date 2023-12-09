Dundee United back on top after narrow win against Ayr

Dundee United returned to the top of the cinch Championship by beating Ayr 1-0 at Tannadice.

Kai Fotheringham fired home his 10th goal of the season after 63 minutes to take United above Raith, who were 4-3 winners over Partick Thistle on Friday.

Ayr went close to opening the scoring after 13 minutes when Fraser Bryden’s effort was cleared off the line by Kevin Holt.

Fotheringham missed two scoring opportunities, both set up by Glenn Middleton, before pouncing on a loose ball after Ayr had failed to clear a corner.