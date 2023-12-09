Mitch Pinnock bags brace as Northampton ease past Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mitch Pinnock bags brace as Northampton ease past Fleetwood

By Press Association
Mitch Pinnock bagged a brace as Northampton beat Fleetwood (Leila Coker/PA)

Northampton made it four wins in five league games with an impressive 3-0 victory over struggling Fleetwood.

Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins were on target in the first half at Sixfields and the former struck again late on as the Cobblers moved 12th in League One.

Both goalkeepers were tested early on as Jay Lynch saved from Hoskins before Max Thompson kept out Fleetwood’s Jack Marriott.

Lynch used his body well to block Pinnock’s shot and Hoskins fired into the side-netting before two quickfire goals put Northampton in the driving seat.

Pinnock broke the deadlock after 27 minutes when he controlled Marc Leonard’s pass and drilled into the bottom corner and Hoskins made no mistake from 12 yards after Shaun McWilliams was tripped in the box four minutes later.

Lynch denied Hoskins a third goal before half-time and he was also at full stretch to keep out McWilliams at the start of the second half.

Fleetwood rarely threatened in the second half and their misery was compounded in stoppage time thanks to a rasping finish from Pinnock.