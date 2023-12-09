Chris Sze sees goal disallowed as Wigan share spoils with Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chris Sze sees goal disallowed as Wigan share spoils with Lincoln

By Press Association
Chris Sze, top, thought he had won it for Wigan (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chris Sze, top, thought he had won it for Wigan (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wigan and Lincoln cancelled each other out in a Sky Bet League One clash at the DW Stadium that was devoid of almost any goalmouth action or excitement.

Jonny Smith, making his first league start for Wigan, almost fluked a goal early on when his inswinging corner from the right caught out Lincoln goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

At the other end, Sam Tickle made a simple save from Ethan Hamilton’s long-range effort as both defences dominated.

Wigan had a scare when skipper Callum Lang went down clutching his knee after a block tackle, but he was able to continue after treatment.

A swift break from Wigan saw Stephen Humphrys ride a foul and play the ball across to Lang, who teed up Smith whose shot was high and wide.

Lincoln threatened at the start of the second half when, after a scramble in the home box, the ball was flicked behind for a corner as TJ Eyoma tried to prod the ball home.

Wigan thought they had found a winner with five minutes to go when Jordan Jones’ cross was spilled by Jensen and substitute Chris Sze fired home from close range. But the referee whistled for a foul on the goalkeeper, much to Wigan’s anger with Callum McManaman booked for his protests.