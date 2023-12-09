Barry Robson a happy man as Aberdeen see off Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barry Robson a happy man as Aberdeen see off Hearts

By Press Association
Barry Robson said Aberdeen were deserving winners (Jane Barlow/PA)
Barry Robson said Aberdeen were deserving winners (Jane Barlow/PA)

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson claimed his side had finally got the reward their performances deserve after they came from behind to take all three points in an entertaining cinch Premiership match-up with Hearts.

Robson’s side had started slowly and when Lawrence Shankland headed the visitors ahead it was no less than they deserved. But that goal seemed to kick-start Aberdeen, and they were level through a close range Bojan Miovski effort early in the second half.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Leighton Clarkson turned home from six yards in the second minute of injury time to lift the mood at Pittodrie with a 2-1 win.

Robson said: “I said to my players that they’ve been hard done by at times this season but you can’t complain, and we got what we deserved.

“Over the last three games we’ve had 57 shots and it’s just needed a bit of luck to put the ball in, but they deserve it. They’ve been performing really well at times and not got the rewards they’ve deserved.

“We had to tweak how we wanted to play to deal with the conditions, but we got better as the first half went on. It was a difficult game and the second half performance – if we continue to play like that we’ll be OK”.

Hearts Head Coach Steven Naismith felt his side had beaten themselves and called for his players to show more bravery in the face of adversity.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” he said. “We started really well, really confident and to be so far ahead and then sit here after a defeat is extremely disappointing. We beat ourselves if I’m honest.

“We ended up getting bullied and that’s what’s cost us. As Aberdeen went more direct, we just didn’t deal with the first contacts enough, we didn’t deal with the second balls enough and we didn’t win enough 50-50s.

“If you want to be successful, you have to deal with that in Scottish football”.