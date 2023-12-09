Stockport go six points clear with late leveller at Morecambe

A Kyle Wootton goal three minutes from time earned league leaders Stockport a battling point in a 1-1 draw at windswept Morecambe.

Dave Challinor’s side looked set for defeat until the striker took advantage of some hesitation in the Morecambe defence to slide home Kyle Knoyle’s cross to the far post.

The Shrimps went into the game on a four-match losing run but took the lead in the 69th minute with an excellent counter-attack as David Tutonda played in Michael Mellon who produced the coolest of finishes .

Stockport started the brighter and enjoyed a greater share of the possession but found it difficult to master the conditions.

Hatters duo Ryan Croasdale and Odin Bailey both forced Adam Smith into stops before the Morecambe keeper superbly tipped away a shot by the latter that had took a wicked deflection.

With the wind at their backs Morecambe began to try their luck from range as the half drew to a close.

Adam Mayor fizzed an effort inches wide and JJ McKiernan brought the best out of Ben Hinchliffe who tipped a 25-yarder around the post.

And with Stockport heading for a fifth defeat of the season, Wootton came to the rescue to help the leaders go six points clear at the top of League Two.