Stockport go six points clear with late leveller at Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stockport go six points clear with late leveller at Morecambe

By Press Association
Kyle Wootton scored three minutes from time to rescue a point for Stockport (Martin Rickett/PA Images)
Kyle Wootton scored three minutes from time to rescue a point for Stockport (Martin Rickett/PA Images)

A Kyle Wootton goal three minutes from time earned league leaders Stockport a battling point in a 1-1 draw at windswept Morecambe.

Dave Challinor’s side looked set for defeat until the striker took advantage of some hesitation in the Morecambe defence to slide home Kyle Knoyle’s cross to the far post.

The Shrimps went into the game on a four-match losing run but took the lead in the 69th minute with an excellent counter-attack as David Tutonda played in Michael Mellon who produced the coolest of finishes .

Stockport started the brighter and enjoyed a greater share of the possession but found it difficult to master the conditions.

Hatters duo Ryan Croasdale and Odin Bailey both forced Adam Smith into stops before the Morecambe keeper superbly tipped away a shot by the latter that had took a wicked deflection.

With the wind at their backs Morecambe began to try their luck from range as the half drew to a close.

Adam Mayor fizzed an effort inches wide and JJ McKiernan brought the best out of Ben Hinchliffe who tipped a 25-yarder around the post.

And with Stockport heading for a fifth defeat of the season, Wootton came to the rescue to help the leaders go six points clear at the top of League Two.