Derby make it five League One wins from five at 10-man Leyton Orient

Derby made it five League One wins from their last five games as they cruised to a 3-0 victory away to 10-man Leyton Orient.

Louie Sibley scored in the first half before O’s defender Brandon Cooper was dismissed and then Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen added one apiece in the second period.

Playing with energy and enthusiasm, the Rams had squandered a couple of excellent chances before they took the lead after 34 minutes through Sibley.

He collected a pass and bore down unchallenged on goal before delivering a sublime drive from 22 yards that nestled low into the bottom corner of the net.

And the O’s misery was compounded nine minutes later when Cooper was sent off by referee David Rock after elbowing James Collins as the pair clashed just inside the Orient half.

Derby doubled their lead two minutes into the second half when skipper Conor Hourihane picked out the unmarked Mendez-Laing, who had the simplest of chances to net his sixth goal of the campaign.

Totally in control, the visitors added to their tally when Mendez-Laing fed substitute Barkhuizen a simple opportunity after the pair had broken out quickly following an Orient corner.