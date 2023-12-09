Falkirk beat Kelty Hearts to join Hamilton at top of League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Falkirk beat Kelty Hearts to join Hamilton at top of League One

By Press Association
Falkirk are now level on points at the top of League One (Richard Sellers/PA)
Falkirk are now level on points at the top of League One (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ross MacIver headed Falkirk level on points with cinch League One leaders Hamilton courtesy of a 2-1 home victory over Kelty Hearts.

Aidan Nesbitt had put the hosts ahead four minutes before the break, but Alfie Bavidge levelled after the restart to set up a tense conclusion during which MacIver struck 13 minutes from time to win it.

Hamilton, who have played a game more than their closest rivals, remain top despite drawing 0-0 at Alloa.

Dario Zanatta and Kyle MacDonald both hit the bar for the visitors while Alloa’s Cameron O’Donnell was denied by a post, but the deadlock remained unbroken.

Rumarn Burrell’s hat-trick handed 10-man Cove Rangers a 3-1 victory at struggling Annan.

Burrell’s first-half double either side of Michael Garrity’s equaliser had given the visitors a 2-1 advantage at the break despite Mitch Megginson’s penalty miss, and after team-mate Josh Kerr had been dismissed, the striker completed his treble with 13 minutes remaining.

Robert Thomson and Jack Leitch struck before the break to cancel out Robbie Mahon’s opener as Stirling came from behind to win 3-1 at bottom-of-the-table Edinburgh City with substitute Josh Cooper’s second-half free-kick completing the scoring.

Lee Connelly and Alex Ferguson both claimed first-half doubles to help Queen of the South ease themselves away from trouble with a 4-1 victory at Montrose with substitute Craig Brown’s stoppage time free-kick providing scant consolation for the hosts.

In League Two, James Berry came off the bench to ensure Stenhousemuir remain at the top of the table after a 1-0 win at Dumbarton.

Berry’s 87th-minute goal was enough to see off the side which started the day in third place and leave the Warriors five points clear of the chasing pack.

Joe McKee’s late equaliser means Peterhead remain second following a 1-1 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Kerr Young’s 22nd-minute header handed the home side an early advantage, but McKee’s 60th-minute free-kick ensured the visitors left with a point.

Blair Henderson fired the Spartans to a 1-0 home win over Forfar which cemented them in fourth place.

At the other end of the table, Clyde were denied a priceless victory by substitute James Dolan as they drew 2-2 with Stranraer.

Martin Rennie had got the basement boys off to a flying start, and after Craig Ross had levelled, Liam Scullion restored their advantage only for Dolan to intervene.

Elsewhere, Brogan Walls scored either side of half-time as East Fife cruised to a 4-0 home victory over lowly Elgin City.

First-half goals from Walls and Nathan Austin put the home side in the ascendancy, and Walls doubled his tally before Scott Shepherd cemented the points at the death.