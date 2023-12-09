Darren Ferguson lauds home form as Peterborough thump Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darren Ferguson lauds home form as Peterborough thump Oxford

By Press Association
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson hailed his side’s home form after beating Oxford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Boss Darren Ferguson hailed his Peterborough side for turning the Weston Homes Stadium into a fortress after demolishing promotion rivals Oxford 3-0.

Hector Kyprianou and Ricky-Jade Jones struck their fourth league goals of the season during a dominant first-half display.

Substitute Ryan De Havilland put the seal on a stunning success with his first Football League strike for the club in second-half stoppage time.

Ferguson’s men moved to within a point of the automatic promotion places thanks to a result which extended their unbeaten run on their own turf to 13 games in all competitions.

Ferguson said: “I’m very pleased with both the performance and the result. It’s a good victory against another team who have been going well.

“It took a little while to get going but then we started to do things quicker and got a grip of the game as we scored.

“We got the second goal and the game should have really been over by half-time as we had two more massive chances to kill it off.

“I told the lads not to worry about missing chances as they would keep creating more and that’s what happened.

“We were thoroughly deserving winners and I’m delighted with the home form. There are chances being created, there are lots of goals and there are clean sheets.

“We could have scored double figures in each of the last three league games at home quite easily.

“It’s really important we continue this home form and back it up with more wins away.”

Oxford boss Des Buckingham saw his wait for a first league win in the hotseat continue after they were brushed aside.

Billy Bodin had a penalty appeal waved away on the hour but they rarely looked like making a comeback.

Buckingham admitted: “We simply weren’t good enough.

“We can talk about tough conditions with the weather and the pitch and so on but we have to remove the excuses.

“If you give a team like this a two-goal lead, you’re going to find it very difficult to come back into a game.

“We know we’re not quite where we need to be. I’ll take responsibility for that and the players will also.

“What people see on the outside and what people see on the inside are very different. Those that know me know that.

“I’ve been here for two weeks and had five games in that time. At some point I need to put my stamp on things. It’s a fine balance to strike but now is that time.

“We had three good results leading into this game but the league is the priority for us and we need to react on Tuesday night (against Reading).”