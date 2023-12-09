Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson hails team’s belief as winning home run continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson hails team’s belief as winning home run continues

By Press Association
AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson was full of praise for his players (Zac Goodwin/PA).
AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson was full of praise for his players (Zac Goodwin/PA).

AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson feels he is reaping the benefits of keeping faith with his players after they continued their fine recent home form with a 4-0 win over Swindon.

The Dons have now won their last six games at Plough Lane, scoring 22 goals in the process, and that run has lifted them up to seventh in League Two and earned them a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

It is quite a turnaround for a team who struggled for results on their own patch in the previous two seasons, but Jackson believes his players always had it in them to go on such a streak.

He said: “I got asked a lot about the home form, but my answer always was, ‘I think we’re playing well’.

“It’s just the results weren’t quite coming and you can do two things – you can try and change what you’re doing or you can believe in what you’re doing, you continue to put the level of performance in and the results will naturally come, and that’s what we’ve done.

“We carried on the work that we’re doing, we doubled down, we worked harder and the lads believe in themselves.

“We spoke a lot about trying to start fast, building on the momentum that we’ve created here.

“Going into the game, we’d won five on the bounce here and it’s become a really difficult place for opponents.

“We wanted to make it uncomfortable for Swindon in the opening exchanges.”

Flying out of the traps brought reward for Wimbledon after just six minutes when Omar Bugiel turned in Joe Lewis’ cross from close range.

The hosts really pressed on after doubling their lead in the 59th minute through a stunning long-range strike into the top corner by Armani Little.

Dons top-scorer Ali Al-Hamadi then took advantage of the widening gaps in Swindon’s defence by producing two clinical finishes in the closing stages.

Swindon boss Michael Flynn lamented his side’s frailty at the back, saying: “We were very poor defensively and I don’t mean just the defenders.

“We’ve conceded 40 goals now in the league, which is way too much – some teams will go through the season probably conceding that many.

“We’ve got to improve and I’ve got to improve in that area, which is what I’ll be looking to do.

“The second goal, they don’t even sense there’s danger from the free-kick, everybody’s switched off.

“The first goal shouldn’t have been allowed because there were two down with a head injury for over 10-15 seconds and the fourth official was telling the referee.

“It’s a diabolical decision for him to play on there because it’s the safety of the players, but we weren’t good enough today and that was only one goal.”