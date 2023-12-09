Stephen Robinson pays tribute to Jonah Ayunga’s perseverance after injury battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson pays tribute to Jonah Ayunga’s perseverance after injury battle

By Press Association
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Stephen Robinson hailed Jonah Ayunga’s performance as St Mirren moved back into third place in the table with a 2-0 defeat of Ross County.

Ayunga’s goal was his first since a serious knee injury that kept him out for almost a year and gave Saints a two-goal cushion following Ryan Leak’s own goal.

Robinson praised the Englishman’s perseverance – and the club’s medical stuff – for ensuring his return to action was as smooth as possible.

The St Mirren manager said: “I’m delighted for Jonah.

“When you’re out injured it’s a lonely place, so a special mention for Jonah and (physio) Gerry Docherty and Gary McCall, the strength and conditioning coach, who have spent hours getting him to this level.

“It’s testament to how hard Jonah has worked and he’s got his just reward.”

Ayunga celebrated by sticking the ball under his jersey as a nod to his pregnant partner.

Robinson added: “I’m not sure how long (she has) to go. That will be a special moment.

“What you don’t appreciate when you’re out injured is how it affects your other half – they take the brunt of everything. They’re the real strong ones and I’m sure Jonah would agree.”

St Mirren could have scored more after missing several chances in the first half and late in the game, but Robinson was stoic about it.

He added: “I’m never happy to be honest as it should have been more. But to put on that level of performance when we haven’t won for a couple of weeks shows how tough mentally the squad are.

“We demanded we play our way and not get drawn into a long-ball game. That’s credit to the mentality of players.

“We could have won by more as we had plenty of chances, but we got what we deserved.”

His opposite number Derek Adams did not disagree with that assessment as he tasted defeat for the first time since returning as County manager.

He said: “The first goal was always going to be pivotal in this game. St Mirren got it, as quite rightly the VAR ruled it over the line.

“We didn’t play as well as we have done in previous weeks. Coming away from home, it’s a venue which Ross County haven’t done well at over the years.

“I was a bit disappointed in the way we didn’t take the game to them. When we were 2-0 down we were still trying to pass it, forgetting the object of the game is to score goals.

“That was a wee bit disappointing. But we didn’t play as well as we can do or have done. We didn’t deserve to win the game.”