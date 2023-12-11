Football rumours: Kalvin Phillips tops Manchester United shopping list

What the papers say

The potential ins and outs at Manchester United continue to keep the rumour mill turning. The Sun reports Manchester City’s England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 28, is top of next summer’s shopping list.

An Old Trafford move could also be on the cards for RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda, 23. The Mirror says the Belgium striker could be a replacement for Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.

Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone (PA)

Crystal Palace’s goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 30, has emerged as a possible target for Newcastle, according to The Star. His England colleague Nick Pope is out for much of the season with a shoulder injury.

Fulham are keen on Le Havre defender Arouna Sangante. The Sun reports the club are increasing their interest in the 21-year-old Senegalese centre-half.

Social media round-up

Chelsea 'in transfer race with Man Utd and Spurs for Germany’s Jonathan Tah'https://t.co/ANvpZ4rbCGhttps://t.co/ANvpZ4rbCG — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 10, 2023

Newcastle will consider second Hugo Lloris transfer swoop if Eddie Howe decides he wants goalkeeper cover in January ✍️ @RyanTaylorSporthttps://t.co/xCPQbVKp50 pic.twitter.com/zJ9CH2nPuE — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 10, 2023

Players to watch

Tajon Buchanan: Manchester City are keen on a January move for Club Brugge’s Canada winger, 24, reports The Star.

Caylen Vickers: Real Madrid are poised to make a move for the Reading forward, 18, according to The Sun.