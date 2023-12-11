Jahid Ahmed says Essex sharing full racism report would provide ‘some closure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jahid Ahmed says Essex sharing full racism report would provide ‘some closure’

By Press Association
Jahid Ahmed wants Essex to share the full findings of the Katharine Newton report with him (House of Commons/PA)
Jahid Ahmed wants Essex to share the full findings of the Katharine Newton report with him (House of Commons/PA)

Jahid Ahmed is pushing Essex to share with him the full report into allegations of racism that he and other former players made.

On Friday the club published a summary of an independent report written by Katharine Newton KC, which found Ahmed and other players were subject to racist abuse and discriminatory treatment during their time at Essex.

Essex confirmed they had received the full report and that they had shared it with the Cricket Regulator, but Ahmed says it has not been shared with him, and that he has asked his legal representative to follow up with the club.

“I would like to see the full details of what was said,” he told the PA news agency.

“I have been fighting on that for two years now, surely I deserve to see the full report to satisfy myself ‘this is what you’ve done’?

“My lawyer has spoken to the club about (accessing the full report) and I am waiting for him to let me know what the situation is.”

Newton found Ahmed was referred to as a “curry muncher” and was asked by a team-mate “would you bomb us?” following the discovery of two car bombs in central London.

While it also upheld that Ahmed was told in front of team-mates that he was being sent out on loan, Newton found this to be poor man-management rather than an act of discrimination. She also did not agree that the decision to release him was because of his race or religion.

Ahmed said he would like to see the full report in order to fully understand to why Newton did not uphold these complaints.

He says Essex told him last week that the full report could not be shared with him for legal and welfare reasons.

“My welfare would be (better) if I was to read it. If I was to read that, I would have some closure,” he added.

Essex chair Anu Mohindru has apologised to the victims whose complaints form the basis of the report, and insisted on Friday the club would not drag their feet in issuing sanctions arising from it.

Jahid Ahmed, pictured left with Azeem Rafiq at a CMS committee hearing, says he is in the dark concerning the progress of a separate Cricket Regulator investigation into allegations of racism at Essex
Jahid Ahmed, pictured left with Azeem Rafiq at a CMS committee hearing, says he is in the dark concerning the progress of a separate Cricket Regulator investigation into allegations of racism at Essex (House of Commons/PA)

Ahmed said he had received no contact or support from the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) since the report was published on Friday.

“They’re supposed to be my union, they’re supposed to protect and support players,” he added.

“I have had absolutely nothing, no-one from them (since Friday) has approached to ask how I’m feeling.”

Essex and the PCA have been contacted for comment.