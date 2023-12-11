Cristiano Ronaldo reaches another milestone in Al-Nassr’s Saudi King Cup success

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 26th goal of the season as Al-Nassr swept aside rivals Al-Shabab to reach the semi-finals of the Saudi King Cup.

Ronaldo netted his side’s fourth in a 5-2 win with 16 minutes of the match remaining.

The breakthrough took his goal tally for the calendar year to 50.

Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane was also on target for Al-Nassr, who are hunting for their first King Cup win since 1990.

Qualification for next year’s AFC Champions League would be assured were they to achieve it.