Morton off the bottom after win over Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness

George Oakley and Jack Baird lifted Morton from the foot of the cinch Championship table courtesy of a 2-1 home win over Inverness.

The home side, who won at Arbroath on Saturday, took the lead in the 20th minute when Oakley made the most of a mix-up in the Inverness defence.

They might have increased their advantage two minutes before the break but for goalkeeper Mark Ridgers’ save from Kirk Broadfoot, although opposite number Ryan Mullen had to be equally resilient to deny Billy McKay as time ran down.

However, they did go 2-0 ahead with 10 minutes remaining when Baird blasted into the roof of the net after Lewis Strapp’s throw-in had fallen to him.

Adam Brooks headed in to cut the lead deep into stoppage time but Inverness suffered just a second defeat of Duncan Ferguson’s 10-game reign.