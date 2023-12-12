Forest Green finally into FA Cup second round after win over Scarborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forest Green finally into FA Cup second round after win over Scarborough

By Press Association
Matty Stevens rounded off Forest Green’s win (Nigel French/PA)
Matty Stevens rounded off Forest Green’s win (Nigel French/PA)

Forest Green finally saw off National League North part-timers Scarborough 4-2 in the FA Cup.

Tyrese Omotoye, Callum Morton, Sean Robertson and Matty Stevens scored the goals as the first-round tie was settled following a third contest between the two clubs.

Forest Green, who also won a home replay 5-2 last month, were found guilty of failing to inform the FA that they had permission to include a loan player in their squad.

Blackpool now await in the second round next Tuesday but Scarborough were no pushovers, taking an early lead and then reducing the deficit to 3-2 late on with a Luca Colville effort.

Scarborough took the lead just before the half-hour mark when an unchallenged Ryan Qualter’s far-post header from Finlay Barnes’ right-wing free-kick was parried away by Forest Green keeper James Belshaw only to bounce back over the line off unfortunate centre-back Darnell Johnson.

But the visitors, without a first-half away goal since March 4 prior to this contest, were level five minutes later when exposed Scarborough keeper Ryan Whitley could not prevent Morton’s downward header from Jamie Robson’s left-wing centre squeezing under his body. Omotoye claimed the goal with a final touch as the ball crossed the line.

After the break, Barnes broke clear on the away goal but was denied by Belshaw before Morton drilled in a 12-yard shot with Robson again providing the assist from the left flank.

The spirited Seadogs refused to surrender, with Lewis Maloney’s free-kick clipping an upright.

Robertson looked to have settled matters on 84 minutes when he finished confidently after charging clear on goal but Colville gave Scarborough renewed hope of an upset when he prodded in from eight yards following a Maloney cross.

Stevens, though, eventually wrapped up victory, tapping into an empty net on 89 minutes following Teddy Jenks’ square pass.