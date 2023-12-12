Stoke caretaker Paul Gallagher taking his job day by day after Swansea draw

Paul Gallagher is unsure if he will remain in caretaker charge of Stoke for the weekend trip to West Brom but said it was a privilege to manage the Potters in the 1-1 draw against Swansea.

Daniel Johnson’s second-half penalty looked to have given Stoke their first win in seven Championship games but Harry Darling, who conceded the spot-kick, headed home as full-time neared to give the Swans a share of the spoils.

Gallagher took charge against the Swans following the sacking of Alex Neil in the aftermath of the loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

And he felt Stoke’s players gave everything and deserved all three points against the Swans.

He said: “I’m not sure. I’ll just take it day by day, but what I will say is it’s been a real privilege to do a caretaker job at this fantastic football club.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play for this football club and I know the demands that supporters have and all the staff. I thought the players took it to a tee and I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been a privilege.

“One thing I’ll say is one only had 24 hours to prep the team and we changed the shape.

“They stuck to it. I can’t ask for anything more. I think the work-rate, their application, the fight for each other was excellent. A little lapse of concentration at the end cost us three points, which I thought we deserved really.”

Swansea caretaker Alan Sheehan is unbeaten in two games in charge and believes the qualities his side displayed in both encounters bode well.

He said: “I felt that we started the game off OK, I felt we never really played the football that we wanted to play. It never flowed and became a frantic game, end-to-end, it didn’t suit us.

“They made five changes and they swarmed all over us at times and our quality let us down. But I’m very proud of the character and the resilience, the way that we hung in there.

“We were sloppy at times, we understand that and we need to get better.

“Were we at our best? No way, we’ve got a lot of work to do on the training ground and I understand that, but character, resilience, everything we talk about from today and Saturday, that’s what good teams are built on.

“He (Darling) gave away a penalty, it happens, it’s life, you make mistakes, but the best way to respond to a mistake is go and putting it right and that’s what he did.”