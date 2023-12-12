Stoke caretaker Paul Gallagher taking his job day by day after Swansea draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stoke caretaker Paul Gallagher taking his job day by day after Swansea draw

By Press Association
Paul Gallagher oversaw a Stoke victory (Tim Markland/PA)
Paul Gallagher is unsure if he will remain in caretaker charge of Stoke for the weekend trip to West Brom but said it was a privilege to manage the Potters in the 1-1 draw against Swansea.

Daniel Johnson’s second-half penalty looked to have given Stoke their first win in seven Championship games but Harry Darling, who conceded the spot-kick, headed home as full-time neared to give the Swans a share of the spoils.

Gallagher took charge against the Swans following the sacking of Alex Neil in the aftermath of the loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

And he felt Stoke’s players gave everything and deserved all three points against the Swans.

He said: “I’m not sure. I’ll just take it day by day, but what I will say is it’s been a real privilege to do a caretaker job at this fantastic football club.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play for this football club and I know the demands that supporters have and all the staff. I thought the players took it to a tee and I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been a privilege.

“One thing I’ll say is one only had 24 hours to prep the team and we changed the shape.

“They stuck to it. I can’t ask for anything more. I think the work-rate, their application, the fight for each other was excellent. A little lapse of concentration at the end cost us three points, which I thought we deserved really.”

Swansea caretaker Alan Sheehan is unbeaten in two games in charge and believes the qualities his side displayed in both encounters bode well.

He said: “I felt that we started the game off OK, I felt we never really played the football that we wanted to play. It never flowed and became a frantic game, end-to-end, it didn’t suit us.

“They made five changes and they swarmed all over us at times and our quality let us down. But I’m very proud of the character and the resilience, the way that we hung in there.

“We were sloppy at times, we understand that and we need to get better.

“Were we at our best? No way, we’ve got a lot of work to do on the training ground and I understand that, but character, resilience, everything we talk about from today and Saturday, that’s what good teams are built on.

“He (Darling) gave away a penalty, it happens, it’s life, you make mistakes, but the best way to respond to a mistake is go and putting it right and that’s what he did.”