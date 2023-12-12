Ryan Lowe thrilled with Preston’s display in win at Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Lowe thrilled with Preston’s display in win at Huddersfield

By Press Association
Ryan Lowe’s Preston returned to winning ways (Tim Markland/PA)
Ryan Lowe described his side’s performance as “different class from start to finish” as Preston returned to winning ways with a 3-1 Championship victory at Huddersfield.

Goals from captain Alan Browne, Will Keane and Ben Whiteman earned North End a first win in five games, leaving Town still one place above the relegation zone.

“Every single individual and collectively as a team, we were fantastic,” said Lowe. “And the goals were well worked.

“When you win away from home and score three goals you would be foolish not to be happy.

“The plan was to get after them early doors. We knew we would have large parts of possession and the game plan was a lot different (to Norwich last Saturday).

“The lads executed the game plan to a tee. So, credit to them. They went out and performed.

“I have always had faith in the lads, some people may not and have doubts. That is fine.

“But what we are and what we are trying to do is obviously pleasing. And when you get a win like that the relief is massive.

“We have to believe in ourselves and believe in the group.

“We said at half-time 2-0 is a tough scoreline and I am disappointed with the goal.

“We had to get a foothold in the game again with the third one – it took the stuffing out of them.”

Huddersfield’s defeat was their first in five games and manager Darren Moore admitted: “We were not good enough.

“The performance wasn’t what we wanted or expected.

“If the performance isn’t there, you can’t expect to win games.

“It serves as a reminder for us that we cannot perform like that and expect to get anything out of the game. That is me as a manager being honest.

“We know at Huddersfield Town we can’t approach any games and be off the pace or the tempo.

“We know in order to win games and get results then we have got to get everything right.”

Moore made three changes at half-time to try and bring Town back into the game and Danny Ward’s first of the season gave the Terriers hope.

But he admitted: “We felt to get some impetus I could have made some changes after 20 minutes but I waited until half-time.

“That’s probably the most animated you have seen me to keep the team in the game and on the front foot.

“But we will look back and see how we could have put the wrongs right because we are consistently learning together as a group.”