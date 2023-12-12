Ryan Lowe thrilled with Preston’s display in win at Huddersfield

Ryan Lowe described his side’s performance as “different class from start to finish” as Preston returned to winning ways with a 3-1 Championship victory at Huddersfield.

Goals from captain Alan Browne, Will Keane and Ben Whiteman earned North End a first win in five games, leaving Town still one place above the relegation zone.

“Every single individual and collectively as a team, we were fantastic,” said Lowe. “And the goals were well worked.

“When you win away from home and score three goals you would be foolish not to be happy.

“The plan was to get after them early doors. We knew we would have large parts of possession and the game plan was a lot different (to Norwich last Saturday).

“The lads executed the game plan to a tee. So, credit to them. They went out and performed.

“I have always had faith in the lads, some people may not and have doubts. That is fine.

“But what we are and what we are trying to do is obviously pleasing. And when you get a win like that the relief is massive.

“We have to believe in ourselves and believe in the group.

“We said at half-time 2-0 is a tough scoreline and I am disappointed with the goal.

“We had to get a foothold in the game again with the third one – it took the stuffing out of them.”

Huddersfield’s defeat was their first in five games and manager Darren Moore admitted: “We were not good enough.

“The performance wasn’t what we wanted or expected.

“If the performance isn’t there, you can’t expect to win games.

“It serves as a reminder for us that we cannot perform like that and expect to get anything out of the game. That is me as a manager being honest.

“We know at Huddersfield Town we can’t approach any games and be off the pace or the tempo.

“We know in order to win games and get results then we have got to get everything right.”

Moore made three changes at half-time to try and bring Town back into the game and Danny Ward’s first of the season gave the Terriers hope.

But he admitted: “We felt to get some impetus I could have made some changes after 20 minutes but I waited until half-time.

“That’s probably the most animated you have seen me to keep the team in the game and on the front foot.

“But we will look back and see how we could have put the wrongs right because we are consistently learning together as a group.”