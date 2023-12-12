Des Buckingham not concerned by lack of wins after Oxford held by Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Des Buckingham not concerned by lack of wins after Oxford held by Reading

By Press Association
Des Buckingham’s Oxford drew (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Des Buckingham's Oxford drew (Bradley Collyer/PA)

New Oxford head coach Des Buckingham is not concerned that, after the 1-1 draw at local rivals Reading, he has now failed in four attempts to gain his first League One victory.

Both goals came shortly before the interval, with defender Ciaron Brown giving Oxford the lead in the 39th minute with a stooping header – only for former United loanee Sam Smith to equalise four minutes later.

Buckingham, who replaced the departed Liam Manning last month, said: “I’ve only been here [at the club] for a few weeks.

“We’ve played two of the top teams in Peterborough and Bolton and I’ve really had only about three training sessions with the group.

“That’s all I’ve had…and that’s not passing the buck there!

“And tonight, we’ve got a good result with a very different team. So it’s not really a concern to me right now.

“I think that we’ll come good, it just needs a bit of time.

“It was a good derby game but we were missing a good few key players so we had to make some changes tonight, a lot of them enforced.

“I changed a few things that we’ve done in the last two weeks and I thought that we deserved to win the game.

“At the end, we just couldn’t convert the chances, but we’ll take a point.”

Oxford had close to 3,000 fans at the SCL Stadium.

Buckingham added: “We had unbelievable support. We know they travel in their numbers but it’s a derby and it has been a long time since this one has been on the cards.

“They were absolutely wonderful tonight. It was a really good, strong atmosphere.”

Reading are now four points off safety near the foot of the table.

“A point is a point and we will take it,” Ruben Selles, the Reading manager, said.

“It was a competitive game and, at times, we showed that we could control it and we could score. We also defended well.

“We came back from 1-0 down and then at the end, especially from a couple of set-plays, we would have lost the game three or four weeks ago.

“But the team is in a good moment and in a good spirit. I was also very happy with the effort we put in.

“So I will happily take that point and we move forward.

“We started the game well, we had the ball and we made the right decisions so that we created certain situations.

“We have no depth yet when we can dominate for 95 or 100 minutes.

“But the good thing about the second half was that we managed to stay in the game.

“We had to adapt and adjust and we did not concede another goal. This is all part of the game.”