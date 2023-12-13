Football rumours: Premier League clubs eye Middlesbrough winger Hayden Hackney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Premier League clubs eye Middlesbrough winger Hayden Hackney

By Press Association
Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney (John Walton/PA)
Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is attracting a lot of Premier League interest, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says scouts from Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool have all been watching the 21-year-old, who is likely to leave the club next year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stade Rennais FC – Pre Season Friendly – Molineux Stadium
Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, The Sun, citing Marca, reports former Wolves and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui is wanted by both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. The 57-year-old has not been in charge of a club since parting ways with Wolves in August, but is believed to be open to another manager job.

Another manager potentially on the move is Will Still, boss of Ligue 1 side Reims. The Telegraph says Sunderland are in talks to appoint the 31-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso (John Walton/PA)

Giovani Lo Celso: Barcelona are eyeing a January loan move for the Tottenham midfielder, according to website 90min.

Serhou Guirassy: Sport Bild reports Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle are chasing the Stuttgart forward.