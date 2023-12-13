Eddie Jones appointed Japan head coach for second time

Eddie Jones has been appointed as Japan head coach for the second time.

The former England boss will take up his post on January 1, the Japan Rugby Football Union announced.

And England are on the early schedule for Jones, with Steve Borthwick’s team due to play an away Test against Japan in June.

The game, which is likely to take place in Tokyo, will see Jones facing England for the first time since being dismissed late last year.

Jones stepped down from his role as Australia head coach after a dismal World Cup showing in France.

He was first linked with the Japan job in September, but repeatedly denied those reports.

The 63-year-old coached Japan from 2012 to 2015, famously masterminding a stunning victory over 2015 World Cup opponents South Africa in Brighton.

“The Japan Rugby Football Union is delighted to announce the appointment of Eddie Jones as the new head coach of the Japan national team, the Brave Blossoms,” the JRFU said.

“Eddie Jones will officially commence his duties from 1 January 2024.”

Jones resigned as Australia head coach after the World Cup, when the Wallabies made a pool stage exit for the first time.

They suffered a record 40-6 defeat against Wales during the pool stage and lost to Fiji for the first time since 1954.

The combined effect meant that Australia finished third in their group as Wales and Fiji progressed to the quarter-finals.

It was Jones’ second stint as Wallabies boss, having led them to the 2003 World Cup final, when they lost to England.

Eddie Jones led England to the 2019 World Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

He was appointed England head coach in 2015, enjoying Six Nations title successes, while England also reached the 2019 World Cup final, losing against South Africa.

Jones was sacked from the England job in December 2022, and took up an appointment with Australia ahead of the World Cup.

He will take charge of a Japan squad that bowed out of the France-staged World Cup in the pool phase.