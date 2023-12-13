Data shows large decrease in players surrounding referees this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Data shows large decrease in players surrounding referees this season

By Press Association
There have been fewer incidences of players surrounding referees this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
The start of the 2023-24 season has seen a significant decrease in incidents of players surrounding referees and charges of mass confrontations, new figures show.

The statistics, released by various bodies involved in the English professional game, also show a sharp rise in the number of bookings for dissent compared to the same period last season.

There has been a 37 per cent decrease in charges for surrounding referees (from 19 to 12), a 43 per cent drop in mass confrontation charges (from 61 to 35) and a 10 per cent fall in technical area misconduct (to 63 charges from 70 last year).

(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, the number of dissent cautions during the first five months of the season has increased 88 per cent, from 966 to 1,813, compared to the same period in 2022-23.

These figures – which take into account the Premier League, EFL, National League system, Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship – highlight the impact of a new approach enabling referees to take a tougher line on discipline.

Howard Webb, chief refereeing officer for Professional Game Match Officials Limited, said: “We were empowered and supported by the game to be more robust with our actions to address declining behaviour.

Referees have taken a tougher stance on dissent this season
Referees have taken a tougher stance on dissent this season (Nick Potts/PA)

“A culture change won’t happen overnight and it is early days, but we are moving in the right direction and our officials are successfully delivering on our part of the collective football effort to reset behaviours, protect the reputation and promote the positive image of the game for the next generations.”

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “This shows that our new approach is making an impact at the top of the pyramid, and we need to maintain this and ensure that these positive changes are carried through to the whole game.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Professional football sets an example to those who play and watch the game at all levels, so it is encouraging to see this approach has already had a positive impact on our game.”